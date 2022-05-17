I have always wanted to be an actor – Anthony Woode

Movies of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian actor and model, Anthony Woode, has revealed his long-standing desire to become an actor.



The distinguished actor made this revelation during an interview on Y 107. 9 FM with Kokonsa Kester during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show, saying;



“I always wanted to be an actor since infancy, I was acting in the church and I loved to play the weird roles in all the church drama series we had”.



Being asked if he had no opposition to his preferred career path, Anthony mentioned that his dad wanted him to be a surveyor which he bought into during school but switched to his passion right after school.



“My dad wanted me to be a surveyor and that is what I felt I could also do, but I changed my thoughts after school and went in for my first audition and I have been acting from 2009 till date”, he said.



Reacting to any challenging role he had encountered in his illustrious career, Anthony Woode mentioned that every role he had played or was yet to play was challenging due to the impersonation of characters he wasn’t like.



“Every role for me is challenging because for me I am playing a role or depicting a character that is not me and in order to do that perfectly you have to soak yourself into the story and that’s what makes every role challenging for me”, he added.



Anthony Woode was in the studios of Y 107.9 FM together with veteran actress Yvonne Nelson and Jackline Mensah as part of promotions for the premiering of a new movie titled ‘Fifty Fifty’.