I have always seen music as a mission – Rocky Dawuni

After producing and releasing his debut album titled “The Movement” in 1996, Rocky Dawuni has since stayed relevant on the entertainment scene with his exceptional reggae genre. He has since received several honours and rewards including Grammy nominations.



Many have wondered how he has been able to keep it real and consistent for more than two decades in music.



Rockey Dawuni has eventually disclosed his long-kept secret and advised up-and-coming musicians in an interview with Haruna Babangida of Y 97.9 FM during the most listened to reggae show in Takoradi, ‘Reggae Republique’.



Speaking in the interview the ‘Beautiful people’ hitmaker mentioned that he had always seen music as a mission and kept true to his craft. He added that artists needed to seek in-depth knowledge about their craft and promote his or her songs across the globe to different races of people.



“The thing is that it’s about just staying true to the craft. I have always seen music as a mission. So once you have that kind of focus on your craft, you are driven by your convictions and you put in the energy that is required, the work that is required, the focus that is required, and the knowledge that is required by going out there and learning. And promoting the music to different people all around the globe.”



Speaking to his second and historic Grammy award nomination, Rocky mentioned he was grateful and excited at his progress and recognition by the Grammy award academy. He also described the nomination as an inspiring milestone in his career.



“When you have good come your way, you have to be appreciative. First of all, it’s a spirit of Thankfulness. I am very thankful for another Grammy nomination, at the same time I am happy and excited about it like everybody will. You just make works and you promote them to people around the globe. But when you hit a certain milestone by people from around the world it is an inspiring situation,” he added.



