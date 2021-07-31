I have always been Ghanaian – Mista Myles speaks on nationality

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Sensational Afrobeats artiste, Mista Myles has cleared the air about his nationality.



A couple of people have had issues placing their hands on his country of origin due to his style of music.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “I’m Ghanaian and not Nigerian. It’s just me and that’s just how I speak. I’m not doing it on purpose to break into the Nigerian market although that is not wrong for me to do.”



He disclosed that both his dad and mum spent over 30 years in Nigeria and that influenced how everyone in his family speaks English.



“I’m not able to speak the type of pidgin spoken here because I am not used to it. So when people say I sound Nigerian, I really don’t know what to say because in my house all of us speak pidgin.”



He mentioned that, he does not see it as bad because he feels it rather shows his fans and people around him exactly who he is.



“My dad is from Mamprobi and my mum is from Fodome in the Volta region so I’m 100% Ghanaian,” he emphasized.