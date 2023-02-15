You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 15Article 1714553

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have about 800 unreleased songs – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has disclosed that he has over 800 songs he is yet to release.

According to the rapper, many of the songs were recorded at the time when he was working on his third studio album “Sarkology.”

“It was an era where I was recording too much. I knew myself, if I halted that music it will never come out. From that time till now, I still have almost close to 800 songs unreleased,” he said during an interview on Accra-based Y-FM.

He stated that the songs are at various levels of completion with some already completed whiles others are at the stage of a single verse and chorus while others have no chorus.

“At that time, it was just me recording a bunch of songs. And I just had to put them out there, because I record a lot. Now, my pace is a bit slow, but that era was just me trying to put songs out,” he added.

Released in 2014, the 30 track Sarkology album featured guest appearances from Fuse ODG, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Banky W., Timaya, 2 Face Idibia, Efya, Mugeez, Obrafour, Burna Boy, Vivian Chidid, Vector, Silvastone, Sk Blinks, Stonebwoy, Joey B, J Town, Lil Shaker, Raquel, Sian, Kofi B and AKA.



