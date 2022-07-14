I have a thing for old students of Mfantiman Girls' - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Shatta Wale accused of dating Michy's school daughter



Why Shatta and Elfreda broke up



Popular singer says he loves women who attended Mfantsiman Girls'



When Shatta Wale announced that he was in a relationship with Elfreda, rumours had it that his newfound love was the 'school daughter' of his former fiance, Shatta Michy, who doubles as the mother of his son, Majesty.



It came as a shock to many, with others alleging that Elfreda might have snitched on her friend by going out with her former partner, a move that is against the 'sister code'.



The celebrated musician, who broke up with Elfreda just months into their relationship, has admitted that his ex-lovers both attended Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School. However, Elfreda was never Michy's school daughter, thus the senior who took care of her back in SHS.



According to Shatta, he has "a thing" for ladies who are old students of the popular girls' school in the Central Region of Ghana.



"Elfreda was not really Michy's school daughter. They just went to the same school. I think I have a thing for women who attended Mfantiman Girls. I have to go see a pastor or Mallam to wash me (laughs)."



Also reacting to what led to the breakup with Elfreda in an interview with Andy Dosty on July 14, Shatta noted that his woman couldn't handle "entertainment stuff".



It could be recalled that the celebrated dancehall singer back in February this year took to his social media platforms to flaunt his lover on the occasion of her birthday and Valentine's Day.



"I didn't even advertise her; it was her birthday and I just wished her and that was when people got to know. She (Elfreda) was into my business (Shaxi). She likes business and I like girls who think like that, but you know, entertainment things and stuff.



"We went to the US like twice before people spotted us in the private jet...we had relationship problems; you can be with a woman and before you realize, she is gone...'I am tired' and those kind of women talk," said the leader of the Shatta Movement.









