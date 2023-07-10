I have a good relationship with Daddy Lumba – Pat Thomas

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer and songwriter, Pat Thomas has emphatically stated that he and his fellow Highlife artiste, Daddy Lumba have no grudge between them.



According to him, all rumors that they are on bad terms are false adding that they are on very good terms and have never had to argue about anything especially with regards to the album they have together unlike other musicians.



In an interview with Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive, he said, “It is possible not to have any misunderstanding with a musician you collaborate with. It’s all based on how you relate with the artiste. In relation to Daddy Lumba and myself, I only did what he wanted for him and doing that brings peace.”



Personally he noted that he does not like having troubles with others, hence whenever he is working with anyone he does his best to do what the person wants to bring peace.



“So, there was no hitch anywhere and also we loved to do it together which I think was most important because the motive wasn’t to do it for money although money is important,” he said.



Pat Thomas mentioned that he collaborated with Daddy Lumba because they wanted to create a legacy together.



“We also did it for the love of it so, we’re good and there is nothing wrong between us. We both told ourselves we wanted to do it so the money was a secondary matter,” he explained.



He concluded that the album has about 9 songs on it and it was recorded in Daddy Lumba’s house in Germany.