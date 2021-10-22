I have a crush on Sarkodie – Gospel musician

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier has revealed that even though rapper, Sarkodie is married, she will not refuse when the chance is given to her to marry him.



Perpetual Didier made the confession on Kingdom Plus during an interview session with Fiifi Pratt.



According to the gospel musician, she sees Sarkodie in her dream anytime she sleeps.



She mentioned that Sarkodie is one of the gentle guys so there’s no way she will deny when she gets the chance to marry him.



Perpetual Didier is currently signed on to American based record label Kurdle Music.



