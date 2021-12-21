‘I have a boyfriend but I am still single’ - Michy makes confusing statement in video

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Michy, the baby mama of popular Reggae/Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has been spotted in a new video speaking about her relationship status currently.



In a rather confusing manner, Michy revealed that as of now she is dating but in the same vein she is single.



Michy made this revelation when she was getting ready to mount to perform with musician, Nautyca at the recent Harbour City Concert.



Michy said this after her interviewer said that someone was going to get angry over how she was shaking her body but Mchy indicated that she was dating and that nothing was going to happen.



“Don’t do that, I have a boyfriend. I have a boyfriend but I am so single”, Michy was heard saying amid rapturous laughter.



Watch the video below



