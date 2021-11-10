I had to stop school at class 6 because I was a blockhead - LilWin

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin has stated that he was unable to complete his education because he was a blockhead.



The actor cum comedian stated that growing up as a child, he hated going to school because he could not perform well like other students.



He was speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He told the host that the only thing that gave him confidence in school was his ability to entertain people.



He said during his school days, he was the one entertaining his colleagues because he was a good comedian, an entertainer, a dancer, and a footballer.



According to him, he never passed any exams in school because he was always the last in his class.



He said he repeated classes several times and felt there was no need to go back to school.



He indicated that he had to stop at primary six because the failures were unbearable and uncomfortable for him.