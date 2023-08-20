'I had family issues' - Fameye reveals the inspiration behind his song ‘Menkoa’

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as 'Fameye' has revealed that an experience with one of his family members compelled him to write one of his hit songs titled ‘Menkoa’.



The song was featured on Fameye’s album “Songs of Peter” which was released in the year 2022.



In the said song, its lines spoke from a 'disturbed person's narrative.



However, touching on the development, Fameye said he was going through a lot at that time.



He said apart from the family woes, he had his own personal problems.



“I think at the time I had issues with one of my family members and also I was going through something personally”, he revealed.



“So that day I was listening “Mobrowa” by Kofi B and I had the major inspiration from that song connecting to what I was going through by myself and my family member”, Fameye revealed.