I had an abusive boyfriend and it felt like juju - Lady shares story

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

CEO of Naana Kay Brides, Naana Kwakye has disclosed that she once dated an abusive man however she could not let go of him because it felt like she had been tied to him spiritually.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Naana indicated that despite her abuse, she stayed probably for love. She added that it affected other relationships as well.



“I had that experience before. I was very young too I don’t what to call it whether love or I was being fooled. I think I was being fooled because I couldn’t leave him even after all he was doing.



I don’t know what he had done to me but eventually, I got over him by God’s grace because it was a terrible experience. It almost affected my other relationships,” she said.



Naana is a professional make-up artist here in Accra. She holds training sessions for aspiring make-up artists for different purposes; for personal use, business etc.







