‘I had a breakdown and I had to stop the music’ - Adomaa discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adomaa talks about her struggles



Adomaa claims music was not in the pipeline for her



Adomaa ventures into movies



Ghanaian singer and actress, Joy Onyinyechukwu Adomaa Serwaa Adjeman, known in the showbiz circles as Adomaa, has disclosed her reason for leaving music.



According to the songstress on Ameyaw TV, she couldn't keep up with the many commands coming from different people to do one thing or the other concerning her musical career which affected her mental health badly.



“I enjoyed what I was doing but I was like, this person says to do this…I go like ‘okay I will do it but after a while, it got very, very stressful and I had a breakdown and I had to stop the music because it was actually quite bad,” she said.



Talking about how she got into music, Adomaa stated that music happened all of a sudden for her and before she could have control or process it, she was being booked for shows and more.



“The music that started for me wasn't something I had prepared for. I knew I was a singer because I come from a musical family, but I didn't know it would be anything I would do as a career. You how there are so many people who sing and don’t move on with it.



“But the way things happened and all of a sudden, I was part of the industry, I was being booked for shows and projects, I felt like this is the time that that was supposed to happen. But I feel that that happened very, very fast,” she added.



Adomaa also cited that although she was making the kind of music that she liked, she couldn't sit to think if she liked what she was doing and more.



“Later on, even though I was putting out music that I really liked at the same time I felt I was being swayed by audiences. I hadn't had the time to process that this is what I’m doing, and this is how I want to do it,” she disclosed.



In 2016, Adomaa released the 'Afraba' EP and won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Artiste award. She released the single 'When it Swings (Letters to Joy)' in April 2017.



Her 'Be Your Own Beautiful' was nominated in the Record of the Year category of the 2021 VGMA. She is now into acting.



