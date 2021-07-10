I got scared when I lost all my three siblings - Odehye Naana

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Gospel musician, Odehye Naana says she became scared when all her siblings died, hence giving her life to Christ.



According to her, even when it was time for her to get married, someone asked her husband if he wanted to be a widower at a tender age because all her siblings had died.



Sharing her story with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Odehye Naana said her sibling whom she came after died when she fell sick at a tender age.



For her older brothers, she said they all died after they fell sick.



The situation, she said made her have a covenant with God to save her while in return, she does gospel music to thank him.



“We were four and all my siblings died so the music is a covenant I had with God. I told God if he saves me, I will sing to glorify his name,” she said.



As a trained teacher, a TV host, (Efie Asetena on Atinka TV), a wife and a mother, she said she writes most of her songs.



As a professional who started music 6 years ago, she said she has a full album, and she has three singles.



Her new track, ‘dwedweewa’ is doing very well.



She said she was not expecting much money from music but “was doing the work of God” because God has been good to her in saving her life.