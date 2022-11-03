I got 'Lost in Rome' but 'I’m Back' - Boy Wadon breaks hiatus with bangers

Music of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

American-based ace Ghanaian talent, Boy Wadon has returned to the scene with a double single release; 'I’m Back' & the Lasmid-assisted 'Lost in Rome' singles.



Poised to show off the immersive gifting that resides within him, Boy Wadon is set to captivate your auditory canals with sonic masterpieces unlike you’ve ever heard before.



'I’m Back' is already a hit banger produced by Mix Master Garzy that announces the triumphant return of the eclectic rapper.



It’s filled with nostalgic hiplife bass lines and catchy hooks which will easily get you rapping along like nobody’s business.



Also, under the auspices of P Money Rekordz, Boy Wadon has inserted this afro highlife infusion for the ‘Gyal dem’ dubbed, Lost In Rome which was produced by Kaywa.



As to who exactly was Lost In Rome, you’d have to listen to find out as the lovers' jam oozes the intricacies of a long-distance relationship and the explosive emotions generated from uniting with a loved one.



Lasmid’s serenading vocals on the hook and choruses give the jam a befitting compliment to Wadon’s bars, making it an overall masterpiece.



Commenting on the double single release, Boy Wadon stated, “I’m back with the biggest comeback in Ghana Music as I’ve recorded songs with High Spirit and 2MG Music.



"I got the strongest videos hitting your screens soon. Ghana music is the best and will never be trash as some musicians see it. Ghana music has given much success to the youth of Ghana and is a branch of Ghana Music making it big in America”.







