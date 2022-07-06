I get more respect from Nigerians than Ghanaians – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife artiste cum entrepreneur, Reggie Rockstone has disclosed that Nigerians have shown him more respect than his own people in Ghana.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he was asked if he felt disrespected about some mistakes made in the latest Afrobeats documentary on Netflix.



In his response, he said: “The only people who disrespected me were my people Ghanaians and the media went along with it. I was popping off in 1993. But according to the Afro Beats Documentary, I started in 1999 which is false,” he said.



Reggie’s statement comes at a time when a lot of people are lambasting Ghanaian creatives for not telling their own stories.



According to Reggie, even though the documentary mentions some Ghanaian entertainment figures, it failed to tell the full contribution of Ghana’s contribution to the Afrobeats movement.



Reggie Rockstone is a Ghanaian rapper. He was born in the United Kingdom but lived his early years in Kumasi and Accra. He has been living in Ghana continuously since he pioneered the Hip-Life movement in 1994.