I gave Sadiq GH¢100,000 for 3Music Awards - Shatta Wale claims

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly called Shatta Wale has responded to Baba Sadiq's threat, as he has promised to dispose all 11 awards received during the 2019 3Music Awards.



The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Abdulai Abu Sadiq, in a radio interview dared Shatta Wale to return the awards following his claim that Sadiq rigged the awards in his favour.



“In fact, if Wale feels that in 2019 he didn’t deserve 3Music Awards, I think that he can return it. I am sure the board may formally consider it. He can return it and probably carry the tears that he shed on the stage. I didn’t shed that tear. I wasn’t that one that gave the speeches,” said Baba Sadiq in an interview on HitzFM.



But responding to his call, Shatta Wale, who has alleged that the CEO of 3Music, gave him all 11 awards to spite Sarkodie and Stonebowy said he will flush the awards in his water closet.



"I will flush the awards in the toilet, see, I will flash the awards tomorrow morning. I know I deserved the awards but he (Baba Sadiq) wants to behave like Charter House. I have fought wars and I have won my wars so he should bring this. We've done what we've done and he has to apologise to the artistes and the industry that’s the best thing I expect him to do," he disclosed in a JoyNews interview on September 16.



The dancehall musician who has been at the centre of controversies also revealed that he sponsored the 2019 3Music Awards with a whopping GH¢100, 000.



"He shouldn't come out and say I should return the awards because if I ask him to pay me he can't because that day I supported him. I even gave him GH¢100, 000 to do that show as well," Shatta Wale bragged.



