Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I freely use the ladies washroom anytime – Ghanaian transgender boldly admits

Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as 'Ohemartin' is a popular Ghanaian transgender

Popular Ghanaian transgender opens up on lifestyle

Ghanaian transgender discloses how he deals with femininity

Ghanaian transgender opens up on feminine traits

Popular Ghanaian transgender, Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as ‘Ohemartin,’ has stated that he unapologetically uses the female washroom anytime he pleases.

Ohemartin, a man who now wants to be identified as a woman, strongly believes that he is not in anyway violating the laws by visiting the female washroom.

In an interview with Delay, the 22-year-old transgender said he sees nothing wrong with having a penis and visiting the female washroom.

“I use the ladies anytime I want. I don’t feel like I’m violating ladies in anyway. When I use the male washroom too, people will say I’m violating them as well. I’d prefer not to violate any of the genders but since I now identify as a woman, I’d rather use the female washroom. I don’t see anything wrong with that. I’m not breaking the laws. Yes I have a penis but I don't see anything wrong with that,” he stated on the Delay show which was aired on February 20, 2022.

He also touched on his feminine physical features.

“I have feminine traits. I have always had boobs and ass. It’s natural. I wear a B cap bra. I don’t take hormonal pills even though I identify as a transgender. I preferred to be addressed as a woman,” he added.

