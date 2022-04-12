I found him dead – Psalm Adjeteyfio’s son recounts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Psalm Adjeteyfio dies after battling illness



Actor mourned by family, friends



T.T's son discloses father battled hypertension and diabetes



Ezra Adjeteyfio, son of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has said he found his father unconscious in bed and was shocked to the marrow to have witnessed the incident.



The veteran actor was reported dead on Friday, April 8, 2022.



“We didn’t know he was dead; I was the one who went to his room to check on him only to find him dead on his bed. I couldn’t believe it but that was the reality,” said Ezra in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“My dad has been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was the diabetes that was really worrying him so I believe that might have been the cause of his death,” the son added while disclosing that his father had four children.



News of the actor’s death elicited reactions as many joined the chorus of tributes while others fumed over how he was verbally abused for constantly seeking financial assistance from the public for his upkeep.



The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia upon hearing about the plight of the actor gifted him an amount of GH¢30,000 to cover his rent issues and also GH¢20,000 for his personal upkeep while the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey pledged to provide a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the filmmaker.



Due to these acts of benevolence, many expressed disappointment in the actor when an audio clip of him asking for ‘leftovers’ from broadcaster MzGee’s kitchen went viral.



Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly called T.T, gained prominence following a role he played in ‘Taxi Driver’, a local TV series that graced the screens back in the day. He is also known for his role in several movies, including ‘A Stab in the Back’ and some TV commercials.