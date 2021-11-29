I forgive X-Doe for everything - Tsikago

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: Joshua Abakah, Contributor

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Tsikago, says he has forgiven his colleague Musician, X-Doe, for every wrong he's done to him.



According to the "Wo Be Ko" ( translated, You Will Go) hitmaker, X-Doe is always going around speaking ill of him (Tsikago) although he hasn't done anything to him.



He continued that despite all the derogatory words from X-Doe against him, he rather receives blessings.



He remarked that he has genuinely forgiven X-Doe for all he has done to him and holds no grudge against him.



Tsikago said these in a radio interview with Aberolzi on GBC UNIIQ FM 95.7 MHz during the 'Saturday Jam' which is aired every Saturday at 2:00 p.m.



Tsikago who once collaborated with X-Doe to drop "Daavi" is currently on a media tour promoting his latest tracks titled "Stepping" and "Moafa Mi La" ( translated, You Have Taken Me For Granted), after being away for over two decades.