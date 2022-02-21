I foresee an unsafe future for me in Ghana – Popular Ghanaian transgender

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian transgender opens up on anti-LGBTQ+ bill



Transgender discloses fears associated with anti-LGBTQ+ bill



Ohemartin talks about future plans



Ghanaian transgender, Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as Ohemartin, has predicted the possibility of an unsafe future for him in Ghana.



According to him, once the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which seeks, among other things, to imprison people like himself for a maximum of five years is passed, he would feel extremely unsafe in the country.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2021, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, said the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently laid before parliament proposes a maximum of 5-year jail term as punishment for people who would be found culpable in the act.



“Maximum jail term for any of the offences which are the acts of homosexuality are a maximum of five years. When you’re being found guilty and sentenced, there is an opportunity for you to recant and go through a reformative process. If a person recants during prosecution, even after sentencing, that person must be allowed to go through a reformative process determined by the court. Then, upon successful completion of the reformative process, you are free to go home,” the lawmaker earlier stated in an interview with JoyFM.



Ohemartin, who takes pride in being transgender, during an interview with Delay was met with the question about what he intends to do when the bill is passed.



“Looking at issues surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, the future is very unsafe for me. Very very unsafe,” he said.



He however kept his hopes up, adding that he wouldn’t dare throw himself into the bad books of Ghana’s laws.



“Hell no, it’s never happening. I don’t think I can get myself into any bad situations with the government or whatever. I don’t think I am ready for this issue at the moment. When the bill is passed, we see how it goes," he added.



Watch the video below:



