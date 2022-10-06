I fled to Accra at age 10, began prostitution at age 12 to pay my rent - Woman reveals

Tabloid News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Fati Razak has been living in Accra for 20 years. She first arrived in the capital after her father’s death because she felt abandoned and was often maltreated by her father’s family.



According to Fati, she decided to flee her hometown in the Northern region to start life on her own. Together with a friend, they escaped from Kpandai and settled in Kokomba in Accra.



The 30-year-old became acquainted with the lifestyle in the area and resorted to prostitution as a means to an end.



In a chat on Ghetto Life Story on SVTV Africa, Fati revealed that she began prostitution at age 12 “to pay my rent and food. I charge GHS100. Some even offer GHS20, but we accept it because we need to pay rent.”



Speaking on life in Kokomba, Fati referred to it as ‘wicked.’ According to her, it is not a place for the faint-hearted but for brave and wild hearts.



“Someone can come into your room, and have sex with you because he is the ‘killer.’ There is no one you can run to and nothing you can do. I have experienced it once.



Most of the girls here are either prostitutes or pickpockets. Some go out at night to steal. Mine is prostitution,” Fati disclosed.



According to the 30-year-old, she has tried so many times to quit, but she fails every time. She believes there might be some spiritual backing to it.



“I haven’t achieved anything from doing this. I’ve tried selling, but I couldn’t account for the money. I will lose all the money and end up going back to prostitution. I will even go this evening. If I should get a place away from here, I think I’d be able to stop,” Fati told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.