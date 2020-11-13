Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

I felt pressured to marry Chioma - Davido

Davido in an interview with Ndani TV has revealed how he was pressured to marry his fiancée Chioma.



He said ..“After the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people. Her parents even got hateful messages.



“It affected our relationship too. Chioma went from being a private person. It affected our relationship a lot then I realized people don’t like something good.



“We started having issues at some point and we decided not to tell anyone anything about us, that’s when I decided to go offline for a while



“Before Assurance video, our relationship was so good. The dynamics between us changed after our relationship became Public. It was like everybody’s relationship and business.



“I felt pressured at some point to officially do the wedding but now I don’t. At the end of the day it’s between both of us and our families.”



When asked if they would still get married, he said … “We would get married but not now. We are trying to make the foundation solid and I’m so happy now that Chioma is focused on making money.



“We are not riding on the wave that people want this for us.”

