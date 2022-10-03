I felt embarrassed about all of it - KiDi opens up on resurfaced tweets

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Award-winning musician, KiDi has disclosed how embarrassed he felt when tweets he shared when he was in his teens resurfaced online somewhere last week.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste revealed that he was going through so much the day his old posts resurfaced on social media.



“So, I was already dealing with a lot…I didn’t even have time to breathe and reset…I remember when it happened I was having my EP listening session. I actually had to leave in the middle of it,” he disclosed.



According to the artiste, he broke into tears in public.



“I broke down in the middle of people, it was just a lot for me, so I had to leave and go home. I felt really embarrassed about all of it,” he said.



The ‘Touch it’ vocalist distinguished that although he felt terrible, it was no excuse for some of the things he had said in his old tweets.



He added that he couldn’t believe some of the posts that were shared came from him.



“I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I mature, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved,” the ‘Gyal Dem Sugar’ hitmaker noted.



Opening up on how he has become a better person with time, he added that “a lot of the things and values we hold now, we had to go through certain things in life to arrive at this place that we are, we had to unlearn a lot of things we grew up with and relearn certain things to also know that this is not okay.”



The singer added that he trusts the public figures whom he rubbished would understand he was a stupid young boy with little sense who said all those things and they find it in them to forgive him.



“I am guessing and hoping that they know that this was a young foolish boy. I wasn’t even KiDi was Nana Dwamena who just had a phone and was misbehaving so I am hoping they can see through all of that and know that I wasn’t the person I was at the time,” he said.



