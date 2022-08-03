I felt a change in my body after seeing the body of Osei Tutu - Actress Louisa Adinkra

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress, Louisa Adinkra, has narrated how she found herself in an uncomfortable state after seeing the lifeless body of late Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu.



Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, the actress noted that she didn't know it was taboo for her to see dead bodies.



“I'm learning a few things. I haven't finished with them. As I stand here, I'm no longer called Abena but Yaa, and today is Thursday. It is the name of the stool I’m named after.



“I was supposed to go through a ritual before going close to any corpse, but I didn't know that. I thought I was still the old me, but now I know there is something on earth. After seeing Osei Tutu’s corpse, within two hours, I felt a change in my body,” she said.



She added that she went through some rituals which revived her from the state she was in before granting the interview with the blogger.



“They had to undergo some rituals before I felt better again. I begged the gods to forgive me but I will learn my lessons because I realised that they are taboos for me,” she narrated.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







