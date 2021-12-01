I feel like an actor when I am recording music – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Versatile Ghanaian rap artiste, Kwesi Arthur has mentioned that he always feels like an actor when he is about to record songs.



He disclosed this after he was asked in an interview on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ with Kojo Manuel how he was able to put out records of different genres. He exemplified himself with global movie icon Idris Elbar, who played different roles in movies.



“When it comes to making music, sometimes I feel like an actor. So, I am able to record any genre of music. Idris Elbar for example sometimes acts as the antagonist, sometimes the protagonist. He is even made the lover boy sometimes in movies", he said.



He added that he was a fan of music and could record on any genre of music, “For me, music kind of falls in that for me and fortunately for me, I am a fan of music and I can enter into different music genres without difficulty,” he said.



Kwesi Arthur is currently promoting his recently released song ‘Celebrate’ which features Nigerian superstar Teni off his upcoming ‘Son of Jacob’ album.