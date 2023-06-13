‘I feel for his future’ – Bullgod reacts to Lasmid’s breakaway from Kaywa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod, has predicted a possible doom for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) New Artiste of the Year Winner Lasmid, for parting ways with ‘Highly Spiritual Music’ and Kaywa.



The boss of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa in a recent interview with Andy Dosty revealed that Lasmid is no longer with his music label. He mentioned that the MTN Hitmaker 8 winner had also wanted to exit the label. According to him, Lasmid made his intentions of exiting the record label known prior to the 24th VGMA.



Reacting to this development, Bullgod expressed genuine concern and fear for the future of Lasmid. He recounted how the careers of some artists who took the same road went down the drain.



“I’ve seen countless acts leave like that and it didn’t turn out right. Kurl Songx left the label first and now where’s he? Where in the world Kurl Songx would have made two songs with Sarkodie back-to-back? Kaywa made it happen. And then Yaw Berk. Where are they now? Sometimes we just have to look at what has happened already though our destinies are different. Even in marriages disagreements pop up, and divorces happen. Even if you don’t get a settlement, you have to leave amicably,” Bullgod said.



Bullgod believes that musicians who believe they can do without management should avoid engaging the services of record labels and act solo.



He said, “If Lasmid or anybody out there thinks they can do it, they should just do it. They shouldn’t come and worry people and later demand 50-50 because it’s unfair. If you want 50-50, no problem, but first pay the money we’ve put in your craft and I’m sure if you speak to Kaywa he’ll agree to this.”



According to Bullgod, without the guidance of a good management, the talents of most musicians would amount to nothing.



He explained, “We keep downplaying [the role of] artiste management, brands and labels but they play a serious role. We have so many talents, why are they not all out there? You need guidance and it takes a lot to do that. It’s not like we pick you up and everything starts working out automatically. You have your voice, if you think you can make it on your own, why did go for management?"



