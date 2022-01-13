I feel blessed to perform at O2 Indigo Arena - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene calls upcoming performance in London special



Kuami Eugene reveals it's every musician’s wish to be widely known



Kuami Eugene and KiDi set to perform in London



Ghanaian award-winning artiste, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene has disclosed for the first time how grateful he is to perform at the O2 Indigo Arena in the United Kingdom.



According to him, to perform at the O2 Indigo Arena means you have widely been accepted by music lovers.



“It’s special because to be able to do that, it means you have been accepted somewhere, you are being loved and your music is actually listened to and as an artist to have this, is what everybody is seeking for,



“That is what we are all fighting for. To be listened to and to have the opportunity to put your tickets out there for people to buy and enjoy. This is a blessing every musician is seeking for. I’m super excited about this,” he said.



The Lynx Entertainment artiste made this revelation in an interview with Doreen Avio.



The purpose of the concert, they said, is to bring their followers and fans across the world under one umbrella to have fun and dance to their favourite songs from the two artistes.



KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s concert will take place at the Indigo O2 Arena on March 6, 2022, in London.