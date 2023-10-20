I fed ‘small boy’ Okatakyie Afrifa, yet he had the nerves to insult me - Slim Busterr fires

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste and dancer, Ebenezer Asare, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Slim Busterr has taken a swipe at broadcaster, OkataKyie Afrifa for hurling insults at him.



Slim Busterr noted that he took Okatakyie Afrifa as a young man who was not known in the showbiz circles and guided him after he identified potential in him as a rapper and a musician.



The musician cum dancer expressed his disappointment in Okatakyie Afrifa after he groomed and catered to him at the initial stages of his career and contributed immensely to his personality.



Speaking in an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Slim Busterr said, “I am somebody who could easily identify talents. OkataKyie Afrifa was my small boy.



"He came in to be a rapper, and he used to rap like Sarkodie. I realized he had the talent but he wanted to twist it so I spoke to him about it. He knows I am his boss with whatever he says that’s what I fed the money with.”



He further recounted how he nurtured Okatakyie Afrifa at a young age and also helped to settle a police case that he had with his girlfriend.



“So they were ten people that I groomed for a movie called Helmet. So when he came to rap I told him that he could go beyond rapping and do other things. He played the role of a soldier in that particular movie.



“When we were about to end the movie production, he did something to me that he later came to apologize after the person took us to the police station. It was an issue he had with his girlfriend and it took my efforts to resolve the issue,” he said.



When quizzed on whether their acrimonious relationship has been settled or not, he said, “We’ve not really settled our dispute, it's still hanging so anything can trigger it at any time.



He noted that after he was insulted one individual called them and Okatakyie Afrifa said he felt pained by the insults that's why he did the same.



Slim Busterr made the after Okatakyie Afrifa made despicable remarks about him when a political issue came up in the public domain when they disagreed with Bryan Acheampong’s ‘we won't hand over power even if we lose the election’ comment.



Slim Busterr was not supportive of the comment while Okatakyie Afrifa shared an opposing view.



