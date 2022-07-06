I featured Daddy Lumba on ‘Odo mmra fie’ song, not the other way round – Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah has said, he composed the song titled ‘Odo mmra fie’ contrary to popular belief that he was featured on the track by highlife legend Daddy Lumba.



According to the highlife artiste, at the time he composed the song, he was not known and the legendary highlife musician was the one who was willing to help him realise his dreams.



Speaking in an interview with Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s 'Nkran Kwanso', Mr. All 4 Real as he’s also known said: “I sent my song to Daddy Lumba for help, at that time, I was like walking around. So it was Daddy Lumba who offered to help me at that time.



“I sent my song to him to listen and he offered to help me. My song, that’s ‘Odo mmra fie’. Most of the songs on the ‘Auntie Ataa’ album are mine. So he helped me with that album and that was the album that people thought Daddy Lumba featured me, but I featured him because he was the producer so he had to come in….”



The ‘Emanuella’ hitmaker also disclosed that he did not make money from the album however, it helped bring him to the limelight.



“The share I would say is the name Ofori Amponsah that came out, the public attention.



“The unfair thing that I feel, was the name Ofori Amponsah was hiding behind something instead of the glory coming to me at the time, it looked like he was featuring me instead of the other way round.”