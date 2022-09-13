'I fear women', says Rev Dr Abbeam as he discloses female MP's wish to have him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abbeam Ministries leader, Rev Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has divulged that a female Member of Parliament once told him she wishes she could be with him because he was handsome.



Speaking on Accra FM, he disclosed that what got the MP to utter those remarks was because he touched on the topic of being tagged a womanizer.



“I was discussing within an MP that I don't know why they tag me with women. I won't mention her name; and then she told me 'but you are a fine boy. I even want you,” he said.



According to the clergyman who featured Wendy Shay in a worship song, he is a single man who fears women so much but can’t understand why people will tag him as a womaniser



“I don't have any women around me, but that won't push me to go and marry. I fear women. The problem is that I have to wait for now. What pisses me off is that people who get close to you and see women around you ask ‘how do you cope?’.



“You are the same people saying I am a womaniser... The coping is not your business, my focus is making money that will help me feed myself and those close to me,” he added.



Making it clear he isn't in a rush to get married because he is a womaniser, the pastor also mentioned that he wouldn't mind going into a good marriage.



“Every day, people call me. So, my focus is on how I can get something to sustain myself, my children and my loved ones. That is my focus. Going into a good marriage is good, so anyone who has got money and wants me should come,” he said.







Watch our latest programmes below:















ADA/BB