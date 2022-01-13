I fear being broke in the future – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Highlife and Afrobeat singer, Kuami Eugene known in real life as Eugene Kwame Marfo has opened up about his life after he became a celebrity.



According to the ‘Angela’ hitmaker, since he became a celebrity, most people try to advise him on how to use his money in a profitable venture.



The multiple award-winning musician revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye that he’s constantly reminded by the elderly that he might go broke in the future.



Speaking on Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show, Kuami Eugene said “It comes with a little pressure that is if you are a celebrity like you asked me.



“Because everyone wants to tell you what to do with your money. Every elderly person you meet has an idea as to what you must use the money for,” he added.



“Everyone wants to remind you that if you don’t use the money reasonably you might end up broke in future. So basically being a celebrity comes with that pressure,” he ended.