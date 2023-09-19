I experienced many mental struggles in my early days in music - Mzvee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian songstress has opened up about her struggles with her mental health over the course of her career.



In an interview with Naa Ashokor on TV3, Mzvee stated that she was taking charge of her life and her affairs. Hence the inspiration for her new song “Destiny”.



“The song Destiny, basically, I'm taking control of my life, and I am the one in charge of it. Nobody else can move my life in any other way. Just me. It's inspired by everything my life is saying today. Like, I have just been moving like this at my own pace, in my own time,” she disclosed.



She explained that the song was about her life and her growth in the industry. From her growth as a shy artiste to her struggles with mental health.



“Destiny just has to do with me as a person and my journey so far. I started from, like, a very low point in my life. Very timid, very shy, not confident at all. I had so many… If I say mental, people will take it out of context, but I was not very okay here (head) and here (heart)” she added.



Mzvee, however, added that her growth in the industry has led her to a point of self-discovery and empowerment.



“But just going through life, going through music, people I've met on the way, it just brought me to a very beautiful point,” she said.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



