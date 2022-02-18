I even kiss Medikal, Captan and others – Shatta Wale justifies

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed that within the Shatta Movement, kissing is a culture that solidifies their bond.



Terming it as a ‘bloodline kiss’, Shatta Wale said he kisses most of his team members including Medikal, Captan and Latif, adding that it is a normal practice in their camp.



This comes after he was lambasted by many individuals, including Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, for kissing one of his team members known as ‘Shatta Kumordzie’.



The video drew wild criticisms from social media and the attention of Sam George, who is a lead advocate for the anti-LGBTQ Bill before Parliament, was also drawn to it.



This led to a back and forth between the two on social media.



But the dancehall artiste, in a bid to hit back at critics, took to Facebook to explain the rationale behind the ‘famous’ kiss.



“Our bloodline kiss in shatta movement is trending. Shatta kumoji welcome back home in peace and not in pieces like they wanted. I kiss guy man. I kiss Latif. I kiss large. I kiss 7 million. I kiss ampalalu. I kiss Captan. I kiss MDK. Infact that’s why we are stronger in spirit than your entire generation.



"Everybody who has been with ME knows Shatta movement is a SPIRITUAL SOCIETY!!! Can’t you see we don’t fall? The way u deh see am. Ibe so u go get am. #NOSEEAMLIKEDAT,” he wrote.



Read the post below









