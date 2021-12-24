I envisaged my musical journey will be full of challenges - Naana Blu

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising Highlife songstress, Naana Blu has disclosed how she has psyched herself towards challenges that come up in her musical journey.



“Of course in everything you do in this life there are challenges involved with it,” she answered.



She added “And it’s because I told myself from the beginning that it’s not going to be smooth.



“Like you just start and you move swiftly to the end so definitely there’s going to be ups and downs,” she explained.



Naana Blu known in real life as Abigail Mensah revealed to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM that challenges abound in every aspect of life.



She advised “It applies in everything we do in life so I don’t take the challenges that come my way seriously.



“Sometimes you will be down and all of that but this is what I’ve decided to do so when the bad and good moments come we dey,” she ended.