I entered the TV3 Mentor house with a 'Ghana Must go' - Cee tears up as she tells her story

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

When you see a trotro with the inscription "No one knows tomorrow", never doubt but rather treat everyone with some love and respect.



Gospel Musician Cee has for the first time opened up about her life entering TV3 Mentor Season 2.



According to the award-winning gospel musician, she entered TV3 Mentor House with a "Ghana Must Go" bag, containing just one cloth and a torn black purse.



Cee speaking in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams broke down in tears to share how TV3 Mentor was her "life".



"It was at the Mentor House that l first ate what we call a balanced diet. I mean a three-square meal. A lot of the contestants thought l just love food but no one knew the food at the house was my only meal for the day. I had nothing else to eat".



Cee revealed some sad experiences of her life and the reason behind her leaving Ghana for America.



Watch the full interview



