Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I enjoy long hours of sex – Shugatiti

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti has revealed that she enjoys having sex for extended periods of time and doesn't mind doing so all day long.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she disclosed having a strong libido, the reason for which she enjoys sex frequently. Shugatiti added that she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make her out.

“I enjoy having sex, I like the penetration, how things are moving in and out. I love it. I also enjoy long hours of sex.

“I can go the whole day…of course, I can do, like two hours and one hour. Then we break then we continue. Like, I don’t get tired, I have the energy,” she said.

She added that, despite having a strong libido, she has never experienced an orgasm in her life.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm," she stressed.



