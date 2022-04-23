I enjoy listening to Ghanaian afrobeats – British High Commissioner

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana has revealed that she has been enjoying listening to Ghanaian music since she got into the country last year.



Though the United Kingdom (UK) diplomat could not name any particular song she has been enjoying so far, she disclosed that she mostly listens to afrobeats with Stonebwoy one of her favorites.



“I don’t know the names of the songs but I’m really enjoying a lot of Ghanaian music and I like listening to the afrobeat,” she remarked on Kastle in the morning show.



Speaking in an interview with Gideon Asmah on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, the British High Commissioner to Ghana said her son is deeply embarrassed by her dancing so she doesn’t dance in public.



“I do enjoy with my kids in the kitchen and my son is getting to the age where he is deeply embarrassed by my dancing,” she said whilst laughing.



“If I dance in public that’s even worse so I don’t dance in public not really, I don’t know the names of the songs but I like Stonebwoy and a lot of them,” she disclosed.



Recently, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Ave, who has won the hearts of many said she’s blown away by the quality of Ghanaian songs just like the UK and US.