I encourage men to cheat if their women deny them sex – Mauvie Hayford

Radio and Television personality, Mauvie Hayford, popularly known as Mauvie the Motivator, has encouraged men to cheat on their wives when they are denied sex.



According to her, some women shun their marital responsibilities which gives their husbands no choice but to seek satisfaction elsewhere.



She said “These women are actually the cause or reason why their husbands cheat on them. I am not blaming them but I said sometimes, some of these women are the reason women do what they do.”



In an interview with Adjele Doku on Hitz103.9FM, she stated that she doesn’t see any problem with men who take side chicks because their wives deny them sex. She therefore urged men going through such marital problems not to hesitate to cheat on their wives.



“I encourage men to cheat when their women are not minding them. Only you, today you have malaria, the next day is diarrhoea and the next day again is stomach ache. Why, are you a sickler? No seriously, if your husband touches you and you keep complaining, he will cheat on you. And please, I endorse any man going through that to take a side chick.



She, however, argued that she did not understand why men who have perfect women as wives, who perform their duties as every wife is obliged to, still go ahead to cheat therefore, any man who does that is mentally ill.



“Unless you are blessed with an Angel and you’re fooling. Then this implies that there is something wrong with you. If you have a beautiful wife, she cooks sumptuous meals for you, even your skin changed few years after you got married and you cheating on her, then it means there’s something wrong with you; you need a psychiatric help,” she said.



