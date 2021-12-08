I embarked on a demo under NDC and NPP, I am apolitical - DKB declares

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DKB says he doesn't belong to any political party in Ghana



Comedian DKB claps back at critics



DKB reminds Ghanaians of his involvement in the 'DumsorMustStop' vigil



Stand-up comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, populary known as DKB, has stated that he will continue to take an apolitical stance when it comes to criticizing the government in power without fear nor favour.



DKB has gone hard against some followers on Twitter who claim he is doing the bidding of a political party in Ghana.



Denying these claims, the comedian has stated instances under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) where he spearheaded and participated in a protest to highlight the plight of citizens under the leadership of the two main parties.



"I did dumsor vigil in NDC era cos it was bothering me. I did fix the country demo in this NPP era cos I wanted the country fixed. I'm very apolitical, So If U think I'm scared of speaking out," DKB wrote in a tweet dated December 6.



It would be recalled that in May 2018, actress Yvonne Nelson and some colleagues in the entertainment industry led agitated Ghana's on a street protest dubbed 'Dumsor Must Stop Vigil" over the continuous power cuts and its effect on life and business.



They demanded John Dramani Mahama, the president at the time fixed the power crisis.



Angered by persons who have called him out for his 'silence' under the NPP, the comedian who has denied their claim noted that he has always been vocal about the hardship in the country.



In a separate tweet, he wrote: "Nothing annoys me like a celebrity who has shown party colors but thinks we can't see & tryna pretend to be speaking for the people. Me DKB I be fucken real, if I ever endorse a party & things aren't going well, I'll fucken say it! The fans are not stupid, they see everything!"









