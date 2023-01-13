I dropped this ‘Trinity’ EP to tell my real story - Tom D’Frick

Music of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian rapper, Tom D’Frick, has for the first time disclosed his real name as he talks about his latest music project.



The fearless, outspoken, confident, and affluent Ghanaian rapper has dropped a new music project he named 'Trinity' which sees him talking about the truth, love, and suffering. In an interview with pulse.com.gh, Tom disclosed that he titled this EP after his real name.



"My real name is Trinity which is what a lot of people don't know so I decided to name this EP after myself because it also has three songs that say a lot about myself, the reality and my message to society," Tom D'Frick said.



The new musical project by the artiste, born Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, comes after over 8 successful exhibitions under his belt.



'Truth Finder', 'All Love', and 'Suffer' all produced by one of Ghana's best sound engineers, ATOWN TSB, make up the three songs on the 'Trinity' EP released by the latest signed artist to the Stubborn Academy record label.



Talking about the songs, Tom said 'All Love' is about 'people stabbing you in the back but you don't pay them back with what they have done to you'.



Shedding light on 'Truth Finder' as well in the video below, Tom adds that 'all that people say about you, you don't have to pay attention to it because you know your truth'.



Tom D'Frick focuses on the sensual nature of art, aiming to depict the complication of life through a combination of music and a lifestyle that appeals to many across the world.