‘I drive a Lexus, it’s an upgrade’ – Defunct UT Bank boss

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has disclosed that he currently cruises in a Toyota Lexus, which he considers an upgrade from his old Range Rover.



Capturing his current lifestyle after his financial institution went down during the banking sector clean-up by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) sometime in 2017, Mr. Amoabeng describes himself with two words; blessed and comfortable.



“I am very comfortable, and I have been blessed big time. I don’t drive a Range Rover anymore; I drive a Lexus. It is an upgrade. I live in an apartment, and I am quite comfortable. I had to sell my mansion to organize myself not to get broke,” he told TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare.



The former UT Bank boss, while touching on his roller coaster journey, expressed that he has finally arrived at a point in life where he is contempt with living a modest lifestyle.



“I can be a man of straw, I am 70, I have kids that I have educated. I am not saying I live off them but I am quite frugal with my life. I have one watch, I have one shoe, so I don’t need much money. I don’t have to have a lot of money to enjoy life.



“I have seen it virtually all the way to the top and I have seen it all the way to down. So, if I say I want to impact people and give them some leadership skills, it is a complete thing. It is not like I have read from a book and I am telling you what to do. I have experienced it from Kantamanto all the way to the most respected CEO and I have seen it go down. So it is a complete 360. So when I have to give or talk to people, it is coming from my heart. I am quite passionate about it, I want them to avoid the potholes,” he added.



EB/BOG