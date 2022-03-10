I drew inspiration from Akon - Camidoh asserts

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Ghanaian Afropop/R&B singer Raphael Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh, has expressed gratitude to Senegalese American singer, songwriter, Akon.



Just like many creatives, Camidoh asserted that he drew inspiration from Akon whiles growing up.



Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the Sugarcane hitmaker revealed he got inspired to do music after watching videos of Akon from an internet café.



“I escorted my cousin to the Internet cafe and since I wasn’t doing anything, he gave me space so I could just watch stuff on the YouTube. He played me Akon’s music and that was it. I came home and started mimicking him and it became really a thing. Before that, I wanted to be a pilot but I guess I’m flying with music now,” he stated.



Asked what exactly it was about Akon that struck him, the singer replied saying;



“I saw a gentleman. Everything about him was sick for me. I wanted to be like him. He sounded so passionate in his music. Hey really inspired.”



Camidoh also cited Sarkodie as another source of inspiration.



