I dreamt about Castro – Captain Planet

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Hip Pop artiste, Captain Planet says he has had two separate dreams about Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro.



He explained in an interview that he had seen Castro, who disappeared on 14th July 2014 in his dreams on two different occasions and wanted to engage him (Captain Planet) in a conversation.



"I have dreamt twice and seen Castro. In the first dream, it looked like I was in the washroom and saw him sitting on the toilet seat. He called my name and I immediately panicked and woke up," he revealed.



He continued by saying after a few months, he had his second dream and saw Castro knocking on his door.



"In the second dream, I heard someone knock on my door and when I opened it Castro was standing there. He told me he wanted to tell me something. I however panicked again and woke up so I was not being able to get what he wanted to tell me."



He concluded by saying that he feels Castro is alive and even if he was dead, there was something he wanted to tell someone close to him.



On 6 July 2014, Castro and Janet Bandu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident in Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers.



The jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance but their bodies had not been recovered, despite a search by the police. Little is known of his disappearance.



And as per the 1992 constitution of Ghana, a missing person can be legally declared dead by a court after seven years.



Evidence Acts of Ghana, 1975, Section 3 states that a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.



This means both Castro and Janet were declared dead on July 7, 2021, but Castro’s has refused to hold a funeral for him. His parents strongly believe in their son’s return.