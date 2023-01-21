‘I dread marriage and childbirth’ – Okomfo Kolege

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As a result of the immense pain and grief his wife’s death has caused him, Okomfo Kolege said he is frightened at the thought of marriage and childbirth.



In an interview with Kwaku Manu, the Kumawood actor wondered why he had to bury his wife at such a young age and even go through the daunting task of widowerhood rites.



Kolege, who now shares a different view of marriage and childbirth, said;



“I don’t even think about it. Now I’m gripped with the fear of marriage and childbirth. If I’m walking in town and I come across anyone that looks like my wife, I get startled. As for pregnant women, when I see them, I just keep staring at them. Recently, I was driving and I spotted a pregnant woman from afar, she was nowhere close to my car but I waited for her to cross before I drove on. I loved my wife very much. I went through so much with the widowerhood rites. So many restrictions like being confined indoors, not eating some type of foods, being bathed with some type of drinks, not coming into contact with water, and so on.



“I wasn’t given timelines for the rites. They said I respect the woman a lot so whenever I want to, I should stop or even keep doing it for more years. What I was taken through and the things I encountered are bitter experiences. I went through a lot of troubles. Why do I have to be a widower at such a young age. What’s better than having my wife beside me at an old age with our kids?” He stated this in an interview with Kwaku Manu.



Okomfo Kolege, however, stated that he heeded the advice of elders and commenced work.



This, according to him, is because his grief multiplied while he was indoors.



“I have started work because staying indoors multiplied my grief. I listened to some elders and they told me that when I interreact or see people, it could distract me a bit.”



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG