I dragged my ‘fake father’, including the presenter who interviewed him to court – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared an update regarding the incident where a man purporting to be his biological father surfaced on the internet.



Earlier in 2021, Mr. Kofi Boakye, the man who claims to be Kuami Eugene’s biological father said he has been diagnosed with severe high blood pressure as a result of his inability to reconcile with his son.



He disclosed that the musician's real identity is ‘Frank Kofi Boakye’ and not Eugene Marfo as popularly known.



Mr Boakye stated that the ‘Rockstar’ was christened after him but his mother later replaced it with her second husband’s surname ‘Marfo’.



“When I think about all of these things and the struggles, I go through just to see my son, it’s disturbing. I’m currently suffering from high blood pressure because I still haven’t been able to meet my son. When I listen to his songs on radio, I weep.



"He is not a Saturday born. I was present when his mother gave birth to him and I personally christened him,” he told Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV.



But touching on the latest development, Eugene has disclosed that he has dragged his ‘fake father’ and all persons involved in purporting the falsehood to court.



Insisting that the said man isn’t his father, Kuami Eugene said the issue was getting out of hand, hence his decision to seek legal redress.



“Do you know why this issue died down? Because I made it a court case. I have had enough! My parents were calmly sitting somewhere and all of a sudden someone pops up to cause chaos. It is not a good look to them. I took everyone involved to court, including the person who granted him the interview. It was too much. I don’t know him from Adam. He isn’t my father,” he stressed.



Eugene described the man’s claims as a ‘huge joke’ that succeeded through the help of the media.



“He is a random man and a core Kuami Eugene fan. Even in the town where he resides, he has been nicknamed, Kuami Eugene’s father. He granted an interview saying I am his son and that particular interview trended. Things escalated and the agenda worked. It worked because bad news sells fast. It is a huge joke. I was tired of explaining myself. My mum and dad have been together since they both hail from Akim Oda. I am even the third born,” he stated.



Watch the video below:







