Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I donated all my clothes after my weight loss - Ayisha Modi

It is not a throwback Thursday but talent manager, Ayisha Modi, has shared an image of her 'old body' to celebrate her massive transformation.

Ayisha who was a plus-size woman has tagged herself as a former 'obolo'.

She has recalled how she gave away her entire wardrobe after shedding weight.

On Wednesday, March 16, Ayisha, also known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy,' shared one of her latest photos to prove that she has indeed come a long way with her weight loss journey.

The post that has gained several reactions read: "I donated my entire wardrobe after losing that extra and keeping it off, Arrrrr see obigieee obolooooo."

Friends and fans have congratulated her for the bold step with many tagging her as inspiration to men and women who want to shred some weight.

Publicist, Elorm Beenie reacting to the photos wrote: "Takes a lot to get through this transformation. Bless you Sis."

Also, lawyer and journalist, Afia Poku, commented that she was proud of Ayisha. She wrote: "Congratulations paaaaaa. Mo ne yo. You really did it."

