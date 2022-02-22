I don't want to waste my powerful voice - OV

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

OV announces a comeback to music



I write songs in whatever mood I find myself, female singer reveals



OV says her lowest moments bring out the best in her



Ghanaian singer, OV, is focused on touching lives with her music, the reason why she will stop at nothing despite the challenges she had to face.



She has described herself as a multitalented musician with a powerful voice.



After taking a year-long break from the music scene, she is back for good and promises fans to deliver good tunes.



In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, the former Burniton Music Group signee mentioned that when it comes to quality songs, she has proven herself to be among the best.



"I can do everything you can ever think of. There was a time I used to rap, I don't want to do rap. I just want to sing because I have a powerful voice and I just want to make use of it. I don't want to show off, I have already proven myself. If you think you are better, come let's compete," OV laughed.



The 'Want You' crooner furthered that she doesn't need a perfect time to write her songs adding that during her darkest moments, she still gets inspiration to write.



"I just want to sing and touch lives... I don't have perfect moments to do sounds. Most of the time I am in my lowest moments and that's what brings out the best. Black Sherif for instance was not in a good state went he made his vibe. I can make a vibe in any mood," she said.



