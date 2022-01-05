I don’t want to marry or have a child by mistake – Kuame Eugene reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Kuami Eugene has revealed how he does not have any plans of settling down or having a child out of wedlock.



Speaking in an interview on BTA Afrika, the artiste was asked how he copes with the attention given him by women.



The Highlife Artiste of the Year also shared that even though he has plans of getting married in the future and also bearing children, he will want to make sure it is all planned out properly and not by accident.



“I actually have plans on settling but I am that person who plans everything. I don’t want everything in my life to be by mistake. So having a child shouldn’t be by mistake. Getting married should not be a mistake,” he added.



According to the hitmaker, he doesn’t want to have a story that will make him wish he hadn’t planned his life ahead, which is why he tries to keep himself focused.



“If I have a child it wouldn't be because of a mistake, it will be because I felt like I wanted to have a child.



"I don’t want anything to be by mistake. I think that is what is keeping me in shape. I don’t want to do things and say ‘yeee I didn’t see this coming.' I don’t want to have that story,” he emphasised.



