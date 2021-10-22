I don’t want to be a celebrity in Ghana again – DKB asserts

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney also known as 'DKB' has stated that he no longer wants the celebrity tag.



This comes after three celebrities including Shatta Wale, Funny Face, and AMG Medikal have all been arrested by the police in a short span of time.



According to DKB, he has noticed that the celebrity tag in Ghana comes with a bad omen adding that he would like to disassociate himself from it.



The comedian wants to be recognized as an ordinary Ghanaian who has no influence or popularity whatsoever.



“I don’t want to be a celebrity in Ghana again!” he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and three others have been remanded for spreading false news. The four suspects who faced their first court trial on October 21, 2021, have been remanded for a week.



Rapper Medikal was also arrested on Thursday night for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.







