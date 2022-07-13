I don't want my daughter to be like me - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwar celebrates her daughter



Actress says her children took after her 'calm' husband



Afia Schwar says she has been wrongly judged by Ghanaians



Actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed that none of her children took after her wild character.



According to her, she does not look forward to her daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amankona, ever walking in her shoes.



Afia lamented how a section of Ghanaians have tagged her as controversial, all because she decided to live her life without pretence.



It is the dream of the 40-year-old mother that her adopted child, Pena, whom she so much cherishes, lives her life to the fullest by writing "her own story".



"I don't want her to be like anybody than herself. My parents didn't choose who I want to be. I don't want Pena to be like me, nor do I want Pena to be like Oprah Winfrey... I want Pena to write her story. Whether you like me or not, you can't wipe away my story. And whether good or bad, I have written my story," Afia explained in an interview with blogger Zionfelix on the occasion of her daughter's 8th birthday party.



Also, the actress revealed that her twin sons, James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Geiling Heerdegen, always reminded her of her late husband, who was the direct opposite of herself.



She described him as the calmest person she had ever come across.



"My male sons are the reflection of their late dad, and obviously, they are the people she (Pena) looks up to. People say my children are very calm. It is because they have the claimest dad. When it comes to their father and me, we are like fire and water."



Afia mentioned that the negative perception people have about her doesn't affect her in any way, adding that she has been wrongly judged all these years.



"I don't give a f**k. This is my honesty and loyalty...Ghanaians judge me because I have made my life like a book. As a human, I can make mistakes. People are quick to judge me because I live my honesty," Afia Schwarzenegger added.









PDO/BOG